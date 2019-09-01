Ford recalls more than 500K vehicles in North America

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company announced at the end of August that it has issued four safety recalls for select vehicles.

The recalls affected vehicles sold in North America. A statement on Ford’s website said the recalls were preventative and the company was not aware of any accidents associated with the faulty parts.

Certain truck and SUV 2018-2020 models have been included in the recall. Concern over seat restraint, power-steering, brake caliper-seal contamination and battery corrosion were listed in Ford’s official announcement as potentially problematic with the affected  vehicles.

A full list of the specific vehicles that might be impacted by the safety recalls was available on the Ford website.

