Comedian Kevin Hart hurt in LA car crash

Posted 1:08 PM, September 1, 2019, by

CALABASAS, Calif. — Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart was injured in a car accident early Saturday morning.

It happened near Hulholland Highway and Cold Canyon Road in the Calabasas area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said Hart was not driving at the time of the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Hart sustained “major back injuries,” according to investigators.

Hart has starred in movies like Jumanji: The Next Level and The Five-Year Engagement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

