Teen shooting victim identified

SAN DIEGO — The 16-year-old boy fatally shot in a Chollas Creek neighborhood has been identified, police reported Saturday.

Damien Anthony Feliz died at a hospital Wednesday night after being found shot and wounded in an alley, San Diego police Lt. Martha Sainz said.

Police received a report of an injured person at Ogden Street and Shiloh Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene, but San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedics had already taken the victim with at least one gunshot wound to a hospital, where he later died, Sainz said.

Witnesses told police that gunshots were heard in the area earlier that night. A light colored sedan was also seen in the area around the same time the shots were heard.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the San Diego Police Department Homicide unit at 619- 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.