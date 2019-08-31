RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan in stable condition after prison stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTAY MESA, Calif. -- Sirhan Sirhan is hospitalized but in stable condition Saturday after the assassin of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was stabbed at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he is an inmate.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed an assault on an inmate at 2:21 p.m. Friday, but did not release his name, citing department policy. The news website TMZ reported the inmate was Sirhan.

The inmate was found with stab wound injuries and taken from the prison in Otay Mesa to a hospital for care.

The inmate suspected of stabbing Sirhan, whose name was not immediately released, was placed in the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit, pending an investigation, according to the department.

Sirhan was convicted in 1969 of shooting and killing Kennedy after the New York Democrat addressed supporters at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles following his victory in the California presidential primary in 1968.

His death sentence was reduced to life in prison after the California Supreme Court ruled in 1972 that capital punishment violated the state Constitution's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.