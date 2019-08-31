× Man hit by car in Midway, sustains major head injuries

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday morning in San Diego with major head trauma he sustained when he was struck by a car in the Midway neighborhood.

The 38-year-old man was walking or running north across the 3300 block of Sports Arena Boulevard near East Drive at midnight when he was struck by a 1988 Buick La Sabre driven by a 31-year-old man going westbound in the No. 3 lane, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital with major head trauma that is life threatening, Heims said.

DUI was not a factor, Heims said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the department’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.