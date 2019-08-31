× Fire damages iconic Coronado coffee shop

CORONADO, Calif. — Fire officials are looking into what sparked an early morning fire that caused some minor damage to an iconic Coronado restaurant.

Clayton’s Coffee Shop on 10th Street and Orange Avenue has for decades been a favorite of locals and visitors alike. But early Saturday morning, its existence was threatened when people walking past reported seeing flames around 1:30 a.m.

Coronado firefighters quickly discovered the fire was burning in the kitchen and were able to contain the flames to that area. Officials said the minor damage sustained by the old diner’s kitchen could have been much worse.

“Crews actually elected to not use water — they used dry chem extinguishers. Because of the origination of it being in the kitchen, there was some grease involved, and so whenever you use water in that type of environment it could actually spread the fire and make it worse,” Coronado Fire Battalion Chief Jason Summers said.

Fire officials said they’re looking into what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, Clayton’s is back to business as usual, though it does currently have a limited menu.

“It’s a little bit of a complex scenario based on the fact that it’s an older building. Here in Coronado we have a lot of older buildings non-sprinklered, so we’re very fortunate that there was somebody that called this in. It could’ve potentially been much worse,” Summers said.