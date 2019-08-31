CHP makes 20 DUI arrests at start of Labor Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO — Twenty people were arrested in San Diego County on suspicion of drinking and driving at the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

There were no fatalities in the county reported by the CHP during the period between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

In California, there were three fatalities reported during the same period and 326 DUI arrests, according to a CHP press release. The fatalities included one car occupant, one person who wasn’t wearing a safety belt, and one pedestrian who died in CHP jurisdiction.

Last year, 29 people were arrested in San Diego County for allegedly driving under the influence during the same Labor Day weekend time period. There were no fatalities. In California last year, there were 307 DUI arrests and six fatalities.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways and on all roads in unincorporated areas.