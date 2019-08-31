Bluff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach

SAN DIEGO — Beachgoers were urged Saturday to stay away from part of Torrey Pines State Beach after a bluff collapse, state parks officials warned.

Barricades surrounding large rocks that had fallen to the beach were shown in a photo posted on the California State Parks Facebook page just before noon.

“Do not attempt to walk around by going over barricades. Large rocks could still be falling and are potentially dangerous,” the message said. “Always walk 25 feet to 40 feet away from all bluffs as they are unstable and dangerous.”

The bluff collapsed south of Flat Rock at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Saturday’s collapse happened almost a month since three people were killed at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas when a bluff collapsed.