× Shooter in Texas fatally shot after killing 1, wounding at least 10 others

ODESSA, Texas — An active shooter was shot and killed in Odessa, Texas, according to the Midland Police Department.

At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in West Texas, between the cities of Midland and Odessa, when a shooter or shooters fired from their vehicles at people at shopping centers, authorities said.

Police in Midland said officers were looking for two shooters in two separate vehicles, a gold, small Toyota truck and a US Postal Service van.

Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa, said there were 10 confirmed injuries with possibly up to 20 injured. One person was confirmed dead, he said. One of those who was shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer was injured or dead, Sanchez said.

Sanchez said someone in a gold Toyota was driving around shopping centers and shooting people from his vehicle. The area is near 32nd and 191, on the east side of Odessa. Authorities urged people to stay indoors as they worked to find the suspected shooter or shooters.

The Odessa Police Department said on its Facebook page that the mail carrier truck was hijacked.

A law enforcement official told CNN that agents from the FBI’s Midland office responded to assist with the incident. The Midland office is a satellite office of the FBI’s El Paso division. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Dallas tweeted that agents would respond to the shooting.

Midland Memorial Hospital was placed on lockdown and was treating patients following the active shooting situation in Odessa and Midland, according to a post on their Facebook page.

According to a tweet, the University of Texas Permian Basin was also placed on lockdown.

Only four weeks ago, a gunman killed 22 people in a mass shooting in El Paso, located about 285 miles to the west of Odessa.