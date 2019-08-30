× Women’s Museum to celebrate life of Mexican-American activist

SAN DIEGO — The Women’s Museum of California will hold a reception and celebration of life Friday for Mexican-American educator, social activist and philanthropist Gracia Molina Enriquez de Pick.

A San Diego resident of some 60 years, Molina de Pick died Aug. 11 in Tequisquiapan, Queretaro, Mexico. She was 91. Similar celebrations of life have been held this week at Chicano Park, San Diego State University, San Diego Mesa College, Balboa Park and UC San Diego.

Molina de Pick was born in 1928 in the state of Michoacan and moved to San Diego in the 1950s after meeting her husband, San Diego resident Richard Pick. Molina de Pick graduated from SDSU and would go on to teach junior high school in National City and at Mesa College and UCSD.

She was part of the first class of women inducted into the San Diego County Women’s Hall of Fame in 2002 for her efforts to improve rights for women and people of color in Mexico and the U.S.

During her life, Molina de Pick participated on San Diego’s Human Relations Commission, multiple United Nations conferences on women’s rights, the National Women’s Political Caucus and the National Council of La Raza, among other things. She also served on the Women’s Museum’s board from 1999 to 2007.

The celebration of life is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Women’s Museum, located at 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103. Former San Diego City Councilwoman and state legislator Christine Kehoe and former San Diego County Democratic Party Chair Maureen Steiner are expected to attend.