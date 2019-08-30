Woman who ran over good Samaritan charged with attempted murder

SAN DIEGO — A woman accused of running a man down with her SUV and leaving him in critical condition pleaded not guilty Friday.

During an arraignment hearing Friday afternoon, a judge set bail at $1 million for 24-year-old Tantrina Spencer-Simmons. Spencer-Simmons denied charges of attempted murder and fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, police said a 50-year-old man saw Spencer-Simmons beating her 8-year-old sister with a belt.

“He stepped in and was going to do something and do the right thing, and unfortunately it cost him and his family severely,” Deputy District Attorney Brian Erickson said.

According to police, Spencer-Simmons got into her SUV and purposefully ran the man down when he tried to confront her.

“The victim was dragged 60 feet under the car and has extensive injuries,” Erickson said. “He’s in critical condition now and obviously we’re monitoring his condition as the case goes along. He has a broken pelvis, broken arm, road rash on over 50% of his body. I know he’s had two different surgeries at this point.”

The man was still fighting for his life Friday afternoon.

Spencer-Simmons is expected back in court on September 11.