Water main break floods roads in the Midway District

SAN DIEGO — A broken hydrant flooded roads in the Midway District Friday afternoon, the San Diego Fire Department said.

The flooding also caused a sinkhole, which shut down a nearby traffic light.

Police said Midway Drive between Sports Arena Boulevard and Kemper Street would be closed until the break was fixed. People driving in the area were advised to avoid the impacted streets.

Water main break in the Midway area of @SanDiegoPD Western Division. Midway Drive between Sports Arena Boulevard and Kemper Street is closed for an unknown duration due to the break. Please seek alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion. Watch out for workers in the area.

