Water main break floods roads in the Midway District

Posted 4:13 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, August 30, 2019

A water main break flooded roads in the Midway District Friday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — A broken hydrant flooded roads in the Midway District Friday afternoon, the San Diego Fire Department said.

The flooding also caused a sinkhole, which shut down a nearby traffic light.

Police said Midway Drive between Sports Arena Boulevard and Kemper Street would be closed until the break was fixed. People driving in the area were advised to avoid the impacted streets.

