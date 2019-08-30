Watch Live: Brush fire burns in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. — A brush fire burned in a Malibu canyon Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Pacific Coast Highway, off Sweetwater Canyon Road, around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said the blaze was burning uphill and had reached about five acres in size by noon.

Multiple engines and aircraft were fighting the flames, which were spreading at a moderate rate, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopters made repeated water drops, filling back up at the nearby Pepperdine University.

BRUSH FIRE | FS088 | Pacific Coast Hwy x Sweetwater Canyon Rd. #Malibu | AC7 is now #SweetwaterIC. Requesting 2nd Alarm with 2 Fixed-Wing Air Tankers.#SweetwaterFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 30, 2019

No homes appeared to be immediately threatened, as the flames were moving away from structures. No evacuations or road closures had been ordered shortly after noon, either.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.