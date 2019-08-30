Watch Live: Brush fire burns in Malibu

Posted 12:03 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, August 30, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. — A brush fire burned in a Malibu canyon Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Pacific Coast Highway, off Sweetwater Canyon Road, around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said the blaze was burning uphill and had reached about five acres in size by noon.

Multiple engines and aircraft were fighting the flames, which were spreading at a moderate rate, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopters made repeated water drops, filling back up at the nearby Pepperdine University.

No homes appeared to be immediately threatened, as the flames were moving away from structures. No evacuations or road closures had been ordered shortly after noon, either.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.