Truck flips on freeway, blocks rush hour traffic

SAN DIEGO — A truck flipped on its roof in a crash that blocked multiple lanes on Interstate 15 during rush hour Friday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the fast lane on southbound I-15 in the Rancho Peñasquitos area, according to California Highway Patrol. Officials blocked the left two lanes of the freeway just north of Poway Road to help the driver and flip the truck upright so it could be towed.

The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-15 just north of Poway Road due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 30, 2019

No serious injuries were immediately reported. Lanes reopened in the area around 9 a.m.

