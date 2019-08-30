Truck driver causes 4-car crash after running red light

SAN DIEGO — A truck driver went through a red light Friday, triggering a multi-vehicle collision that left him with a fractured thigh bone, San Diego police reported.

The 50-year-old man was traveling westbound in the 7100 block of Miramar Road just before 9 a.m. when he failed to stop at a traffic light and the box truck he was driving plowed into the vehicle stopped ahead of him, causing a chain-reaction collision, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

A total of four vehicles were involved, he said, but the truck driver, whose name was not released, was the only one hurt, the officer said.

Police said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.