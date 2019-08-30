× SUV crashes into Starbucks

EL CAJON, Calif. — A car crashed into a Starbucks in El Cajon Friday morning after a driver said they stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

A white SUV went over the curb at the front of a building on the 2700 block of Fletcher Parkway east of State Route 125 and crashed into the wall and a pillar in front of the store.

The impact broke a store window and damaged the building exterior, and the driver’s side door of the car was crunched when the SUV hit the pillar. At least one chair from the store’s outside seating area and a handicap parking sign were also run over.

No one was injured in the crash.

El Cajon police said the staff planned to keep the store open.