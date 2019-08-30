× DUI suspect takes out wall in police chase

SAN DIEGO — Police say they were chasing a driver who crashed into a parked van and took out a retaining wall before getting arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday.

The chase started around 4 a.m. along Mission Gorge Road in the Allied Gardens area, San Diego Police Department said. Officers said they noticed a driver weaving out of control with damage to their car and tried to pull them over.

When the driver refused to stop, a short chase broke out, ending with the crash in a front yard on Alfred Avenue near Milbrook Street. It wasn’t immediately clear how the driver lost control, but at some point they hit a van parked in the driveway, forcing it into a garage door. Neighbors said it appeared the driver tried to back up across the front yard but crashed down off the raised lawn, crushing a retaining wall.

Police said the driver was suspected of DUI.