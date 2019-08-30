× Stolen car rolls off road during high-speed chase

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A car chase along Interstate 15 ended with a crash after the driver rolled the vehicle off the road while taking a high-speed turn, authorities said Friday.

The chase began at about 12:08 p.m. when a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer saw a car traveling erratically at a high speed along northbound I-15 near Mission Road. When the female driver failed to pull over, the officer ran the car’s license plate and discovered it had been reported stolen, the CHP said.

CHP officers followed the car along northbound and later southbound I-15 through light traffic at speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour. When the driver tried to make a turn at the I-15 and State Route 78 connector in Escondido, the car rolled off the road. The woman, who officers estimated to be in her mid-40s, was unconscious when police approached the car and also suffered a few cuts in the crash.

Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The woman was then taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment of her injuries.