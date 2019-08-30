SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting boys

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A 30-year-old babysitter service operator from Costa Mesa previously accused of molesting seven boys was charged Friday with additional felony counts involving five more alleged victims.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was charged in May with sexually assaulting two boys in Laguna Beach and Los Angeles, and later that month prosecutors filed an amended complaint adding charges related to five additional boys.

Friday morning, the defendant was arraigned on the latest complaint and pleaded not guilty.

He now faces 25 felony counts: 19 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14; two counts of distributing pornography to a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct; and one count each of oral copulation of a child younger than 10, possession of child pornography, using a minor for sex acts, and an attempted lewd or lascivious act with a child younger than 14.

If convicted, he would face 490 years to life in prison.

Zakrzewski’s attorney, Matthew B. Wallin, said in a statement to City News Service: “I have not yet received any reports concerning these new allegations. It is important not to speculate or come to any conclusions without a full review of the allegations and evidence. All defendants, including Mr. Zakrzewski, are entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Prosecutors allege the defendant molested the boys — ranging in age from 4 to 10 — between Jan. 1, 2016, through mid-May of this year.

Zakrzewski called himself “the original Sitter Buddy” on his website, in which he also characterized himself as a “manny” who provided a variety of babysitting services.

“In the eighth grade I discovered what a joy it was to work with children and be a positive impact in their lives through my school’s `Buddy Program,”‘ he says on the Sitter Buddy website. “Now, I am a full-service TrustLine Certified provider of regular and on-demand child care, as well as mentoring services for children.”

In the cases of the first two alleged victims who came forward, the defendant met them in his job as a babysitter, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The boy from Laguna Beach was allegedly assaulted from February to May and the boy in Los Angeles was allegedly molested in December 2017, she said.

Investigators allege the defendant was found in possession of child pornography that included himself with one of those alleged victims.

Zakrzewski’s next court date is a Nov. 8 pretrial hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.