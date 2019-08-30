Sirhan Sirhan, charged with the assassination of Senator Robert Kennedy during a campaign stop in California, is the subject of intensive investigation by the US Government after an Arab government provided new evidence about his identity. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed at local prison: TMZ
SAN DIEGO — Sirhan Sirhan, the man who was convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy, was stabbed Friday afternoon at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa, TMZ reports.
TMZ reports Sirhan was stabbed in one of the prison yards around 2:30 p.m.