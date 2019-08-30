RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed at local prison: TMZ

Posted 6:27 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, August 30, 2019

Sirhan Sirhan, charged with the assassination of Senator Robert Kennedy during a campaign stop in California, is the subject of intensive investigation by the US Government after an Arab government provided new evidence about his identity. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan Sirhan, the man who was convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy, was stabbed Friday afternoon at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports Sirhan was stabbed in one of the prison yards around 2:30 p.m.

Full story coming.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.