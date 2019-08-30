Man shot near Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching the 4100 block of C Street, where a man was shot around 2:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries of unknown severity, according to a watch commander.

.@SanDiegoPD is investigating reports of a man who has shown up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. It is under active investigation at this time, no further details are available at this time. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 30, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.