Man sentenced to 21 years for shooting death in Fairmount Village

SAN DIEGO — A man who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in San Diego’s Fairmount Village neighborhood last summer was sentenced Friday to 21 years in state prison.

Dominique Grady, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this year to voluntary manslaughter for the June 16, 2018, killing of Jossie Marilyn Ruiz-Lopez, who was found dead in her apartment in the 3600 block of 45th Street.

Ruiz Lopez had gone out with friends and returned home around 5:45 that morning, San Diego Police Department homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said. Her body was discovered by family members just after 5 p.m. that day.

Prosecutor Kristie Nikoletich said the shooting occurred in Ruiz- Lopez’s bedroom. Grady’s motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Grady and the victim were described as friends.

He was arrested in Las Vegas a little more than a month after the killing by the Las Vegas Fugitive Investigative Strike Team.