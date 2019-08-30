Man convicted of federal sexual exploitation, child porn charges

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man who regularly traveled to the Philippines to have sex with underage girls was convicted Friday of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Carsten Igor Rosenow, 55, went overseas on several occasions to have sex with minors and filmed some of the sex acts, according to federal prosecutors. An estimated 1,400 videos and 5,600 images of child pornography were discovered in Rosenow’s possession.

The investigation into Rosenow’s activities began when the FBI was tipped off that he was communicating with underage girls over Facebook under the name “Carlos Senta,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested by federal agents at San Diego International Airport on June 21, 2017.

Investigators discovered videos of Rosenow having sex with minors on devices seized from his luggage. More videos were found following a search of his home, according to prosecutors.

At his trial, evidence was presented indicating that he was told by one victim that she was 12, while another told him she was 15.

Rosenow testified that he was abroad in the Philippines for work and admitted having sex with girls he knew were underage.

He is slated to be sentenced Dec. 2.