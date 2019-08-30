Lower fuel costs may encourage more drivers this Labor Day weekend, AAA says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One of the busiest travel days of the year may continue through Labor Day weekend due to more affordable fuel costs, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA says gas prices are the cheapest they’ve been in recent years, which might mean more cars on the road. The national average for a gallon of gas was $2.58, while San Diego came in at a dollar more on average at $3.58.

Some San Diegans have opted to take it easy this weekend.

"I’m not going anywhere, I’m staying in my backyard," said John Kearsley, who lives in Carlsbad.

Kearsley already hit some of that holiday congestion early Friday afternoon.

"I work in south Orange County. It took me an hour and a half to get back down here, where as it normally takes 35 to 40 minutes."

Officials say Memorial Day and 4th of July may still have this weekend beat as far as the volume of travelers. Peak travel times are expected to be Friday and again on Monday between noon and 4 p.m.

As far as flights, 17.5 million people are expected to travel by air between now and September 3. That's up by about four percent since the same time last year.