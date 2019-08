Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- Helix High School senior running back Elelyon Noa broke the school's career rushing record Friday night in a 26-19 overtime loss to Herriman High School out of Utah.

Needing less than 10 yards, Noa accomplished the feat in the first quarter.

Following the record-setting achievement, there was a brief stop in the game to honor Noa.

Highlanders alum and former NFL player Reggie Bush held the record for the past 16 years.