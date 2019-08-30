Prepare for excessive heat ahead of Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An excessive heat warning is in effect for the county's desert region Friday through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will range from 109 to 114 degrees, with winds up to 15 mph. Things will cool down Friday evening, with temps ranging from 78 to 86 degrees, and possibly gusty winds up to 35 mph, the NWS said.

San Diego County coastal areas will experience more comfortable temperatures Friday, with highs of 72 to 77 degrees, and patchy fog this morning.

Inland areas will experience temps ranging from 79 to 84 degrees, and light winds, the NWS said.

For Friday evening, coastal conditions will be partly cloudy, with lows of 61 to 66 degrees and light winds.

In the county's valley region, there will be mostly sunny skies, with highs of 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. The NWS also forecasts light winds with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Evening temperatures will range between 60 and 66 degrees.

Mountain communities will see highs ranging from 88 to 96 degrees, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Friday evening, temperatures will range from 59 to 69, with continued wind gusts up to 25 mph.