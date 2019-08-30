Bicyclist hit by Jeep suffers head trauma

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist riding in the Midway District Friday afternoon was struck by a Jeep as it was leaving a parking lot, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. along the 3600 block of Midway Drive. The 56-year-old female bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk as a 39-year-old man was waiting for traffic to pass so he could pull out of a private parking lot, police said. The vehicle and bicyclist collided when the driver began pulling onto the street.

Watch Commander Tony Martinez said the bicyclist suffered severe head trauma in the crash.

Updates on her injuries were not immediately available.

