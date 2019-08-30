16-year-old boy ID’d as City Heights shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities have identified the victim who was fatally shot in the Chollas Creek neighborhood Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday from someone who reported that a person was down near the intersection of Ogden and Shiloh streets, San Diego police Lt. Martha Sainz said.

Officers responded to the area, but were notified that a witness had found the victim in an alley off Ogden Street -- suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his body -- and paramedics had already taken the man to a hospital, Sainz said.

The victim, later identified as 16-year-old Damien Anthony Feliz, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a light-colored sedan leaving the area shortly after the shooting, Sainz said.

No description of the shooter was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.