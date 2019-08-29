Worker killed by falling steel plate at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A man working on a Disneyland property construction project died after a steel plate landed on him Thursday morning, police confirmed.

Emergency personnel were sent to the theme park’s Gate 7 off of Ball Road at about 3:19 a.m., a spokesperson told KTLA.

Disney had a construction crew on site when the plate fell and landed on one of the workers, the spokesperson said.

The unidentified worker landed in a trench and was pulled out by an Urban Search and Rescue team. He was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt later confirmed the worker had died from his injuries.

Disneyland Resort issued a statement regarding the incident.

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor, and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman’s family, friends and coworkers,” the statement read.

No one else was injured in the incident. It was unclear what caused the plate to fall.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan and Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.