Tri-City medical board votes to approve behavioral health facility agreement with county

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Oceanside is one step closer to regaining a behavioral health facility after Tri-City Medical Center made the decision to close its existing unit last year.

The hospital’s board of directors unanimously voted Thursday night to bring those services back to North County.

After Tri-City closed its, previous unit about a year ago, any psychiatric emergency patients must now be taken to the county’s psychiatric hospital in San Diego or Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

The hospital board Thursday showed they are serious about working toward rebuilding a new, 16-unit behavioral health facility. Under the proposed agreement, the new facility would be a 50/50 partnership between Tri-City and the county.

It’s unclear how much the new unit will cost, but it would be built on the current medical center campus.

The agreement still has to be approved by the county supervisors and will be up for a vote on September 10.