Trash truck hits elementary school

SAN DIEGO — A trash truck hit a local elementary school, damaging the building Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at Carver Elementary School on Juanita Street in Oak Park. The truck driver hit the side of a building on the school’s campus, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

No one was hurt in the crash, San Diego Unified School District said. Despite original reports to police that the damage had been extensive, the district later said the structure had only minor damage to its exterior.

The truck driver remained at the scene to speak with police.

The crash came a few days after the start of a new school year. Class began as scheduled and the school day was not impacted, according to SDUSD.