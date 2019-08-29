Residents have 1 week left to collect tax refunds

SAN DIEGO — County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded residents Thursday that they have one week remaining to claim a portion of more than $700,000 in unclaimed money and tax refunds the county is currently holding.

The county is currently in possession of 1,928 refunds totaling $703,000 that are split between unclaimed money and unclaimed property tax refunds. Since McAllister announced the refunds and unclaimed money last month, county residents have filed 205 claims on $126,410. More than $575,000 remains unclaimed, according to McAllister.

The refunds, which range in amount from $10 to nearly $14,500, must be claimed by Sept. 6.

“We call our peak tax collection times in December and April our `two seasons of giving,’ but now, we’re in the season of giving back,” McAllister said. “We’re doing everything we can to reunite this money with its rightful owners.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office sent out roughly 2,400 postcards last month to people who may be owed a refund, warning them that their money could be folded into the county’s general fund. State law mandates that money that goes unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must go into the fund.

Residents can search the county’s list of unclaimed money and property tax refunds at sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection.html, then email their claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov to receive the money they’re owed. Residents can also sign up for email alerts when the county posts new lists of unclaimed funds.