× Officials issue urgent warning after family dog dies in hot car

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society is urging pet owners to be vigilant when travelling with animals after a North County family’s golden retriever was forgotten in a hot car and later died.

A Humane Law Enforcement Officer was investigating the case, which was described as a tragic accident. A Carlsbad family had taken the family dog along on a drive Tuesday and did not realize the animal was still in the car when they parked outside their home, authorities confirmed.

The dog was left in the vehicle for at least an hour, and was sick by the time it was discovered and rushed to Canyon Creek Animal Hospital. The dog later died. High temperatures in Carlsbad were in the upper 70s Tuesday.

A Humane Society spokesperson said they could not comment on the specifics of the investigation, but added, “We know the owner is devastated.”

The organization advises against bringing animals along for a ride when it is hot regardless of the length of the trip.

“While you may think that they will be lonely, they will be much more comfortable in your cool home than riding in a hot car,” the Humane Society guidelines read. “If you must take your pet along for the ride, don’t leave your pet alone in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows open, a parked car can quickly become a furnace. If the temperature outside is 80 degrees, the temperature inside your car can quickly climb to 120 degrees.”