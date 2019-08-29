Officers honored for bravery during Las Vegas massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Police Department awarded several officers for their heroic acts during the 2017 Las Vegas music festival massacre killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others.

A total of 11 officers were honored. Five were honored with the Medal for Valor, the highest award for bravery in public safety.

Officer Thomas McGrath Jr. also received a lifesaving medal for saving Jonathan Smith, who was among those shot when a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest festival. McGrath rushed to Smith's side after he was shot in the neck area.

"If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be able to see my kids today. Or I wouldn't be able to call him a brother now," Smith said, adding that McGrath has inspired him to become a police officer.

“I don’t think I did anything special," McGrath said. "I just did what I was trained to do and saw the fruits of my training.”