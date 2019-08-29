Man suspected of smashing car windows arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who allegedly kicked and bashed windows out of nearly two dozen cars on consecutive nights in the East Village and Park West areas was behind bars Thursday.

Alexander Galarza, 34, was arrested Monday, following the second of the two sprees of vehicular vandalism, according to San Diego police.

About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, shocked bystanders watched as a bearded man used a pipe to smash glass out of 10 vehicles parked on Fifth Avenue and Fir Street.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Galarza allegedly carried out another destructive rampage, jumping onto a total of 11 vehicles parked near Petco Park and using his feet to break out their windows, Lt. Dan Smyth said. Witnesses called the police, and officers arrested the suspect a short time later.

Detectives "conducted a follow-up investigation and determined Galarza was also responsible for the vandalism to cars the day before," Smyth alleged.

Police disclosed no suspected motive for the violent outbursts of vandalism.