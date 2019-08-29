‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek finishes chemo, returns to work

LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced Thursday he has completed chemotherapy in his treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer and is back at work taping season 36 of the long-running answer-and-question quiz show.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully that is now over,” Trebek says on a video released on the show’s social media channels. “I’m on the mend.”

Now 79, Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in March, saying he has a “longtime policy of being open and transparent” with fans of the show. Six days after making the announcement, he returned to work on the Sony lot in Culver City where the show is taped.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said in his initial announcement. “Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

In the video released Thursday, Trebek is shown joking and taking questions from a “Jeopardy!” studio audience. He goes on to say, “We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.”

A native of Canada and father of two, Trebek has hosted the syndicated quiz show since 1984.