Eastern San Diego County braces for heat wave

Posted 10:52 PM, August 29, 2019, by

JULIAN, Calif. -- In the mountains of Julian and Cuyamaca, locals and experts are warning the crowds to not underestimate the heat this Labor Day weekend.

“Keeping hydrated is key up here. It’s always hotter then it feels like because it is dry and you are not going to get that feeling from your body that you really need to hydrate, until you are further in to that dehydration, said Sarah Kinder a Ranger at the Cuyamaca Lake.

With temperatures expecting to hit the mid- to high-90s, experts say vulnerable people may want to plan accordingly.

A local experienced cyclist says hikers routinely overestimate their stamina and water supplies.

“You see life flights all the time out of here, especially near Three Sisters,” Marshal Holmes said.

Holmes says this weekend, he will be changing his riding habits as the temperatures climb.

“Well I definitely don’t do this during the middle of the day,” Holmes said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.