Bullet holes found at local synagogue

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating after two bullet holes were found at a local synagogue, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

According to the newspaper, the bullets were fired at a classroom building for Temple Emanu-El in Del Cerro. The temple is located between Capri Drive and College Avenue near Del Cerro Boulevard.

The holes were found in a wall as crews prepared classrooms for students to return for fall. Because the buildings have been vacant for most of the summer, it wasn’t immediately clear when the shooting took place.

Police said they have not designated the shooting as a a hate crime, but a regional branch of the Anti-Defamation League is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the shooter.

“Security is our No. 1 priority for all of our congregation members and visitors, and we take it very seriously,” Jeff Schindler, co-president of Temple Emanu-El, told the U-T.

Schindler added it’s possible “people were just driving by College Avenue and shot at a building to show off. We just can’t tell. But the investigation is just in the beginning stages.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting to call the San Diego Police Department at (858) 552-1700.

The investigation comes almost four months to the day after the deadly shooting at a synagogue in Poway.