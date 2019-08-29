× Brush fire breaks out near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — A small brush fire burned along State Route 163 Thursday morning.

The fire was burning in an area east of Bankers Hill, near Balboa Park where SR-163 and Interstate 5 meet. A caller told California Highway Patrol they spotted two people, possibly from a homeless encampment, leaving the area when the fire broke out.

Smoke from the fire was visible on FOX 5’s camera at the park.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was called to douse the fire, which remained small. Traffic was not significantly affected.