Body found floating near Fiesta Island ID’d

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday identified the female body that was found floating near Fiesta Island on August 24.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Anita Teres. Police said they have not been successful in contacting her relatives to notify them of her death.

Teres’ nude body was discovered floating face down near the south side of Fiesta Island the morning of August 24 by a fisherman, who reported the body around 6:40 a.m. The victim was declared deceased once police and fire-rescue crews arrived at the scene.

Though police saw no clear signs of trauma to the body, they called homicide detectives to investigate. Teres’ death is currently being treated as suspicious, and authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information on her death.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.