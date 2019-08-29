3 cases of tuberculosis reported in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Three cases of tuberculosis have been reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Thursday.

Two of the cases were reported on separate docked Navy ships and the third was reported at San Ysidro High School. The three cases are not believed to be related, health officials said.

News of the diagnoses came after County health officials confirmed tuberculosis was diagnosed in a San Diego International Airport employee last month.

The HHSA said it is working with the Sweetwater Union High School District to warn people who may have been exposed between January 16 and May 31. According to district officials, students at risk of exposure have been offered free testing, and staff members at risk of exposure will also be offered testing free of charge.

Those at risk of contracting tuberculosis who were working onboard the two Navy ships have been identified as follows:

USS Bonhomme Richard: Employees at Huntington Ingalls Industries who were working onboard the ship between January 10 and June 8

USS Makin Island: Employees at General Dynamics NASSCO who were working onboard the ship between March 23 and July 18

HHSA officials advised anyone who believes themselves to be at risk of exposure to get tested. “Testing is recommended for all those exposed to assure they are not infected, since initial infection usually has no symptoms,” County public health officer Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. said.

Tuberculosis symptoms include coughing, fever, sudden weight loss and problems regulating body temperature. Anyone seeking additional information is advised to contact the County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.