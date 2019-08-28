× Woman accused of attacking cops over parking dispute

SAN DIEGO — What started as a simple parking citation turned into a violent struggle that left a police officer in the hospital and a woman in jail Wednesday, authorities said.

Around 8:30 a.m. a park ranger called police for help after a woman had parked on the grass at a park in Mission Bay, San Diego police said. The ranger told officers the woman, who had both a car and a motor home in the parking area, was arguing over receiving a ticket.

When police arrived to explain the citation to the woman, she was uncooperative and “fairly belligerent,” refusing to sign the ticket, San Diego Police Lt. Christian Sharp said.

Officers finally told the woman she would be arrested if she did not sign. “That’s our only option if you’re going to refuse to sign a citation,” Sharp said.

As they tried to put the woman in handcuffs, she fought back, dragging both officers into her motor home, according to police. The struggle continued in the RV, with an officer suffering an injury serious enough to send them to the hospital, Sharp confirmed. The lieutenant did not provide further details on how the officer was hurt.

Eventually the woman was wrestled into custody. She received a medical check and then was booked into jail on several misdemeanor charges, including for the original parking citation, Sharp explained.

The lieutenant said it wasn’t clear if the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but that her behavior was “way out of proportion” and “unacceptable.”