Shelter Island residents overwhelmingly oppose update to Port’s master plan

SAN DIEGO — At a meeting Wednesday evening, concerned Shelter Island residents packed a meeting room to sound off about proposed updates to the Port of San Diego’s master plan.

From changes to the piers to other potential development, residents were passionate about protecting the way their community looks, as is. Throughout the meeting at Portuguese Hall, there were outbursts from the crowd, clapping and even some boos.

There was hardly a positive comment in a sea of concerns, including development to the La Playa Trail, added bathrooms for pedestrians, potential changes to the piers and an added 1,600 hotel beds.

“Increasing hotel rooms along Shelter Island seems like it would have a significant damage to our ability to get in and out of our own neighborhood,” one woman said.

Representatives from the port vowed to take all those concerns back to the coastal commission and use the feedback to make changes to the plan, which is not final. Residents will have their next opportunity to chime in on the port master plan September 16 at the board of port commissioners meeting.