Police find man’s body, explosives in North County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Homicide detectives were investigating Wednesday after a dead man, explosives and chemicals were found inside a home near Valley View Casino in Valley Center.

Deputies responded to a request to conduct a welfare check around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on North Lake Wohlford Road, south of Valley Center Road near Valley Center Casino, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

When they arrived they found a man inside the home with upper body trauma, Boudreau said. Paramedics rushed to the home, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While deputies were searching the house, they found explosives and "unknown chemicals," he said.

The bomb-arson unit and the hazardous materials were called to the scene to identify the materials and they determined the items didn't pose any danger to the public.

Personnel from the county Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.