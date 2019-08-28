× Police arrest suspected bank robbers after 40-minute chase

LOS ANGELES — A man and woman suspected in a pair of attempted armed robberies were taken into custody in Bell Gardens this afternoon at the end of an approximately 40-minute car chase that included the suspect vehicle being driven against opposing traffic while narrowly missing other vehicles.

The chase began about 4:40 p.m. in the area of Union Pacific and Indiana avenues near the border of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

It ended about 5:20 p.m. after deputies caught up with the suspects, who had abandoned the car they were in and tried to escape on foot.

The woman who appeared to be driving the car hopped fences, jumped from one roof to another and onto the roof a parked pickup truck before she reconnected with the other suspect in a back yard.

Deputies with guns drawn closed in and took the pair into custody.