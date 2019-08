Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- They're called the MOB: a national group of moms who go all out to support one another and their small businesses.

The "Mom-Owned Business" alliance is a group that started small and online, but soon grew into something much more. There's now an annual conference for the group, and this fall it will take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Heather Lake went to Carlsbad to chat with some of the local members.