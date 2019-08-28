Man found in Valley Center home ID’d

Posted 7:26 PM, August 28, 2019, by and

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 59-year-old man found shot to death in a home in Valley Center.

Deputies responding to a request for a welfare check in the 28000 block of Lake Wohlford Road, near Valley View Casino, discovered the body of Andrew Billeci about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, Lt. Chad Boudreau said

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Billeci's death a homicide.

While deputies were searching the house, they found explosives and unidentified chemicals, Boudreau said. A bomb squad investigated and determined that the materials -- the origin of which was unknown -- posed no danger to the public.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.221054 by -116.973493.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.