Man found in Valley Center home ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 59-year-old man found shot to death in a home in Valley Center.

Deputies responding to a request for a welfare check in the 28000 block of Lake Wohlford Road, near Valley View Casino, discovered the body of Andrew Billeci about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, Lt. Chad Boudreau said

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Billeci's death a homicide.

While deputies were searching the house, they found explosives and unidentified chemicals, Boudreau said. A bomb squad investigated and determined that the materials -- the origin of which was unknown -- posed no danger to the public.