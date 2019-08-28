× LAX expects nearly 1.4 million visitors during Labor Day Weekend

LOS ANGLES — An estimated 1.38 million travelers will pass through Los Angeles International Airport over the six-day Labor Day Weekend travel period, airport officials announced Wednesday as they gave the usual warning for travelers to be prepared.

The holiday travel period begins Thursday and ends Tuesday.

“For many of our guests, the Labor Day holiday offers a last chance for a summer trip, which means a busy weekend at LAX,” said Michael Christensen, deputy executive director for operations and maintenance of Los Angeles World Airports. “To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our guests to check out our real-time updates on traffic, parking and wait times, give themselves plenty of time if they’re heading to the airport.”

LAX estimates the busiest day will be Friday, when 256,510 passengers are expected to pass through the airport and 107,735 vehicles are anticipated to clogging airport roadways.

Airport officials advised guests to arrive two hours before the boarding time for domestic flights and three hours ahead of boarding for international flights. Passengers and motorists can access information to plan their trips by using the @FlyLAXstats Twitter account, which provides real-time information about traffic, parking and TSA wait times.

Los Angeles Airport Police will add motorcycle officers and traffic control officers throughout the weekend, and partner with the city Department of Transportation to help address traffic issues at airport-adjacent intersections.

More information about LAX traffic conditions and the status and locations of airport construction can be found at www.flylax.com.