Immigration legal services available to students, faculty and staff at CSUSM, SDSU

SAN DIEGO — The California State University Chancellor’s Office announced Wednesday that Jewish Family Service of San Diego will provide immigration legal services to students, staff and faculty at Cal State San Marcos and San Diego State University.

CSU announced partnerships with four immigrant-rights organizations around the state to roll out legal services to all but one of its 23 campuses over the next six months, the exception being the California State University Maritime Academy. CSU is funding the partnerships with $7 million in state money, according to the chancellor’s office.

“I am delighted that we will be able to increase the availability of immigration legal services to the California State University community,” CSU Chancellor Timothy White said. “We remain committed to ensuring that all CSU students have the opportunity to pursue their higher education goals regardless of their country of origin.”

Through the partnership, attorneys, paralegals and JFS representatives will regularly visit the CSUSM and SDSU campuses to provide services like general consultations, renewals of green cards and protected status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and “know your rights” presentations.

The campuses will provide private meeting areas for students and faculty, schedule appointments with legal consultants and inform students about the collaboration through workshops and outreach events.

“Jewish Family Service of San Diego applauds California State University’s systemwide plan that provides immigration legal services to students and employees,” said JFS lead higher education legal services attorney Jairo Castaneda. “It’s especially important for everyone on campus to know they have this support, whenever they need it.”

According to the chancellor’s office, roughly 9,500 CSU students are undocumented at the university system’s 23 campuses. Students without documentation will be prioritized for legal assistance over students with legal immigration issues and university staff and faculty.

Students and faculty can also visit the CSU immigration resources website.