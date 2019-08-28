Hit-and-run driver runs over neighbor

SAN DIEGO — A person who was run over by a vehicle after an argument broke out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is expected to survive, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident started around 2 p.m. Wednesday along 47th Street, when neighbors said they saw an 8-year-old girl being hit with a belt by her sibling. San Diego police said that when neighbors tried to intervene, the two siblings got into a nearby vehicle. The sibling who had been hitting the 8-year-old sister then ran one of the neighbors over before driving away, police said.

The neighbor suffered head injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The incident was under investigation.